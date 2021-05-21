Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,281. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

