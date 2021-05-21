National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.02.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

