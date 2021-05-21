National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NA. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$90.95.

Shares of NA opened at C$93.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$52.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.44.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

