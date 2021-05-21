Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.