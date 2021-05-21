Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 130,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,236,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $598.32 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.63 and its 200 day moving average is $592.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

