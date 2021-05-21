Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $5.98 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.