Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 647 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.