Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $248.14 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

