Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,423,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,917,000 after buying an additional 256,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

