NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 33,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,766. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

