NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 33,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.