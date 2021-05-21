Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

Shares of NYSE:NNA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

