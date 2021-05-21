Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%.
Shares of NYSE:NNA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile
