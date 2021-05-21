NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan Sells 102,267 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NCR stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.84.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.