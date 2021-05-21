NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan Sells 102,267 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

