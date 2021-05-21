Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nearmap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NEAPF stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Nearmap has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

