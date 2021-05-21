Neblio Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $30.12 million and approximately $752,832.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00030805 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011837 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,889,188 coins and its circulating supply is 17,501,356 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.