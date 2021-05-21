Needham & Company LLC Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $15.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.22.

VLDR opened at $10.29 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

