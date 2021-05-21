Neo (NEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $69.88 or 0.00169026 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

