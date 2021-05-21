NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $134.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CLSA from $159.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. CLSA’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTES. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NTES opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03. NetEase has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

