NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $118.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Macquarie from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. 6elm Capital LP bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,881,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 506.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

