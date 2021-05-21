Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 62.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,423,000 after buying an additional 58,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $501.67 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

