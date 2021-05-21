Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Head to Head Comparison

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $26.10 million 18.17 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -27.50 First Solar $3.06 billion 2.66 -$114.93 million $1.48 51.78

Netlist has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Netlist and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Solar 4 7 6 0 2.12

Netlist currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.82%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $95.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99% First Solar 6.38% 9.49% 6.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Solar beats Netlist on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

