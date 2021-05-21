NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys $37,050.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,850.00.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

