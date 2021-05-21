Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,431. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.