Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,431. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

