NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
NPCE opened at $22.73 on Monday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
