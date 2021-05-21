NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NPCE opened at $22.73 on Monday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

In other news, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 in the last ninety days.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

