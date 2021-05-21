New Street Research Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to “Buy”

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. New Street Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on T. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

