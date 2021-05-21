New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report sales of $333.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.54 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 204.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 357,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 125.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,496,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

