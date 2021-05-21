New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.