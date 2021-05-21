Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson Sells 2,775 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Lipson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $400,266.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.