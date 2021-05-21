NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 1,028,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,517. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $963.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
