NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 1,028,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,517. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $963.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.