Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £82.63 million and a PE ratio of -29.66. Nexus Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.78.

In other news, insider Dawn Hillman sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £5,952 ($7,776.33).

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

