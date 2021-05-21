NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $151,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.77. 92,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,519. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

