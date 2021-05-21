NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,519. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

