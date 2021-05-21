Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 7.6%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 2,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $718,510 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.