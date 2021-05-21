Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TSE NSR opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.03 million and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

