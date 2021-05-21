Nord/LB Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €141.70 ($166.71). 25,002 shares of the company traded hands. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €131.27.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

