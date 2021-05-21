Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $38.65. Nordstrom shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 1,461 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

