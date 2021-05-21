North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 395,000 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 395,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,937. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $780,896. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

