Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Peter Cherecwich Sells 15,000 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

