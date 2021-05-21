Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.94 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

