NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 233,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $182.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

