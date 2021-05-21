NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $182.30 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.17 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 959.52 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

