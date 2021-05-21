NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $10.96

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.65. NOW shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get NOW alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.