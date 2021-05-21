NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $33.89. 20,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

