Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin Sells 20,828 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUAN opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

