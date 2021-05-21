Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NUE opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

