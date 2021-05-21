Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on July 16th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Nutrien has a payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $62.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

