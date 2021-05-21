Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nuvation Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NUVB stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $176,000.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

