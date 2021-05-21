Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski Buys 10,000 Shares

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski acquired 10,000 shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,082.50.

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) stock traded down C$0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.95 million and a P/E ratio of -58.30. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

