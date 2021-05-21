O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,414 shares of company stock worth $43,498,467. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $238.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.72 and its 200-day moving average is $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.19 and a 52-week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

