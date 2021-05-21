O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,728 shares of company stock worth $11,431,781 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

